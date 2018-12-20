Banner
Seminarians plan Caroling Tour Print E-mail
Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 -- 12:00 AM

MADISON -- Seminarians of the Diocese of Madison are planning their annual Caroling Tour at parishes and health care facilities on Friday, Dec. 21, and Saturday, Dec. 22. Locations and times include:

• Friday, Dec. 21

8 to 8:30 a.m. -- Sing for diocesan staff at Holy Name Heights, Madison.

9:35 to 10:10 a.m. -- Sacred Hearts School, Sun Prairie.

10:45 to 11:15 a.m. -- St. Jerome School, Columbus.

Group 1

1:05 to 1:40 p.m. -- Our House Assisted Living, Portage.

2:10 to 2:40 p.m. -- Golden Living Center, Wisconsin Dells.

Group 2

12:40 to 1:10 p.m. -- The Remmington House, Pardeeville.

2:15 to 2:45 p.m. -- Sauk County Healthcare Center, Reedsburg.

Both groups

3:10 to 3:40 p.m. -- St. Clare Meadows Care Center, Baraboo.

6 p.m. -- Valley of Our Lady Monastery, Prairie du Sac.

• Saturday, Dec. 22

9 to 10 a.m. -- The Beacon, Madison.

10:25 to 10:55 a.m. -- Villa Assisted Living, McFarland.

11:30 a.m. to 12 noon -- Sylvan Crossing of Fitchburg, Fitchburg.

1:10 to 1:40 p.m. -- Badger Prairie Healthcare, Verona.

2 to 2:30 p.m. -- All Saints Assisted Living, Madison.

2:40 to 3:10 p.m. -- All Saints Memory Care, Madison.

For more information on the Caroling Tour, contact seminarian Mark Wagner at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

 
