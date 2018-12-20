MADISON -- Seminarians of the Diocese of Madison are planning their annual Caroling Tour at parishes and health care facilities on Friday, Dec. 21, and Saturday, Dec. 22. Locations and times include: • Friday, Dec. 21 8 to 8:30 a.m. -- Sing for diocesan staff at Holy Name Heights, Madison. 9:35 to 10:10 a.m. -- Sacred Hearts School, Sun Prairie. 10:45 to 11:15 a.m. -- St. Jerome School, Columbus. Group 1 1:05 to 1:40 p.m. -- Our House Assisted Living, Portage. 2:10 to 2:40 p.m. -- Golden Living Center, Wisconsin Dells. Group 2 12:40 to 1:10 p.m. -- The Remmington House, Pardeeville. 2:15 to 2:45 p.m. -- Sauk County Healthcare Center, Reedsburg. Both groups 3:10 to 3:40 p.m. -- St. Clare Meadows Care Center, Baraboo. 6 p.m. -- Valley of Our Lady Monastery, Prairie du Sac. • Saturday, Dec. 22 9 to 10 a.m. -- The Beacon, Madison. 10:25 to 10:55 a.m. -- Villa Assisted Living, McFarland. 11:30 a.m. to 12 noon -- Sylvan Crossing of Fitchburg, Fitchburg. 1:10 to 1:40 p.m. -- Badger Prairie Healthcare, Verona. 2 to 2:30 p.m. -- All Saints Assisted Living, Madison. 2:40 to 3:10 p.m. -- All Saints Memory Care, Madison. For more information on the Caroling Tour, contact seminarian Mark Wagner at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it