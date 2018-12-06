MONTELLO -- St. John the Baptist Parish in Montello and Good Shepherd Parish in Westfield are again presenting an evening of Lessons and Carols on Wednesday, Dec. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Church in Montello.

Once again, the St. John the Baptist and Good Shepherd Choirs will unite to provide the musical presentations. Students from the religious education program at both parishes will also participate in the event.

A reception featuring hors d’oeuvres, holiday desserts, and beverages will follow the service in the church.

The parishes extend a warm invitation for everyone to join them for this special celebration.

For more information, call the parish office at 608-297-7423.