WAUNAKEE -- Who doesn’t like a beautiful quilt? Every quilt is different, colorful, and as unique as the people who create them. Quilts also add a warm, country flair to any décor, and for the St. John’s (Waunakee) Piecemakers Quilt Club, this year’s raffle quilt has special pizzazz. The quilt named “Van Gogh Pizzazz” will be raffled off on Monday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m. in the St. John’s Gathering Room, and proceeds will go to the St. John’s School Endowment Fund. The quilt was machine quilted by Anne Alessi. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. The quilt is on display at the Waunakee Bank of Cross Plains. No quilt show this year According to Doris Ast, club chairman, this is the first year the club will not be holding a quilt show per se, but it will still have the quilt raffle. She added that the first quilt was made by the club in 1992, and the School Endowment Fund was the reason for starting the club. The club has thrived over the years with 50 members at one point. Now that number has decreased to 19 members, and it was not feasible to have the quilt show, Ast explained. As with many events and organizations, things have changed, she said. The club used to have speakers come in once a month or every three months, but costs have gone up. Speakers cost money, and so with membership down and costs up, the club does not do that anymore, she explained. Seeks members The Piecemakers do a lot of quilting, Ast said, and they would be thrilled to have new members join their fun, creative, and dedicated group. She emphasized that the group is an ecumenical, service-oriented club. In addition to the quilt raffle, the club makes “Caring Quilts” for Elizabeth House, Women’s Care Center, Hope Haven (drug and alcohol abuse prevention), and the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection. They also give money to the local Food Pantry. The club gives one quilt to the Waunakee Library, which holds its own silent auction and includes other donated items to raise money for the library. To purchase a raffle ticket for the quilt drawing or for more information about joining the Piecemaker Quilt Club, call Doris Ast at 608-849-5482.