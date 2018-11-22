MADISON -- The Madison Catholic Woman's Club (MCWC) opens their hearts to children at their annual Christmas luncheon by bringing gifts of toys and clothing to benefit the St. Vincent de Paul Little Drummer program. This year's luncheon on Tuesday, Dec. 11, will be held at Nakoma Golf Club, 4145 Country Club Rd., at 12 noon. The musical program "Sounds of the Season" will feature pianist Kitty Maas, MCWC co-president, and vocalists Sharon Brolin, Dawn Hearn, and Nayomi Plaza Lynch. They will bring the joy of the season with both light-hearted and prayerful pieces for women's voices and invite their audience to express their joy as well with carols to sing along with this seasonal offering. All women of the Diocese of Madison are invited to join club members and their guests in this day of celebrating Christmas with friends and donating gifts to help hundreds of children whose families struggle to make ends meet find joy in Christmas. Last year, over $3,600 in gifts and cash were donated at this event and distributed to children in need through the club's partnership with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. All are encouraged to bring an unwrapped gift for a child. New items such as baby and toddler toys and clothes, stuffed animals, board games, books for small children, ethnically diverse dolls, Lego kits, cars/trucks, Nerf toys, sport balls, nail/pedicure fun kits, craft kits, boys and girls tops and warm hoodies sized XS to XL, movie passes, and gift cards to stores such as Walmart, Shopko, Old Navy, Kohl's, and Target are all on their wish list. Monetary donations by cash or check to MCWC are also welcome. Reservations for lunch by check made payable to Madison Catholic Woman's Club for $22 per person should be mailed to: Judy Theobald, 5 Huegel Ct. Madison, WI 53719, phone 608-271-3859, and received by her no later than Tuesday, Dec. 4. Include guests names with your reservation and attach a note to your gift with the dollar value.