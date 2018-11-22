BARABOO -- An Advent Festival of Lessons and Carols, "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel," will be held on Sunday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph Church, 304 East St., Baraboo. All are invited to prepare for this hectic holiday season by taking one hour to spend with the Lord. Come, pray, and sing the prophetic promises of salvation, using the ancient "O Antiphons." These have been sung with the Canticle of Mary since the sixth century. Each antiphon highlights a title for the Messiah taken from the Hebrew Scriptures: Wisdom, Adonai, Root of Jesse, Key of David, Dayspring, King of Nations, and Emmanuel. These seven titles form the basis of "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel."