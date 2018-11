STOUGHTON -- Our Faith Stories will be held on Sunday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. in Healy Hall at St. Ann Church in Stoughton. Meg Sanville and Ed Quamme, two St. Ann parishioners, will share their stories of faith.

Meg will tell how God’s messengers have helped her to listen and develop a closer relationship with Christ. Ed, too, is a faithful Catholic who has an inspiring journey of faith to share. All are invited to hear their stories.