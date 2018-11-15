JEFFERSON -- Dave VanVickle will give a presentation entitled "The Catholic Truth about Angels, Demons, Ghosts, and Hauntings" on Sunday, Nov. 18, at 6 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 324 E. North St., in Jefferson.

All are invited to this fascinating talk on what the Church teaches about angels, demons, ghosts, exorcisms, and hauntings. In this presentation, VanVickle will draw from his extensive experience as a lay assistant to a diocesan exorcism ministry and from his study of Church teaching.

He will clear up many misunderstandings surrounding this topic during this thorough and dynamic presentation on the world of evil and the unfathomable power of the mercy of God flowing through his priests. After the talk there will be time for questions.