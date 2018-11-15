MONROE -- The Apostolate for Persons with Disabilities-Diocese of Madison will hold its annual Advent/Christmas Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Monroe High School gymnasium.

This event is free for people with disabilities, their families and caregivers, and seniors thanks to the generosity of donors to the Apostolate.

Any person needing assistance with medications or using the bathroom should be accompanied by an assistant or caregiver to ensure their comfort and safety.

Transportation will be provided by buses coming from the following areas: Beloit, Dodgeville, Janesville, Lake Mills, Lodi, Madison, Marshall, Oregon, Portage, Reedsburg, Spring Green, Stoughton, and southwest Wisconsin.

Those planning to attend should register by November 16. For information on registration, go to www.APDMadisonDiocese.com or call 608-821-3050.