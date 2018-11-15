BELOIT -- For the third year, a group of Our Lady of the Assumption (OLA) parishioners are organizing, preparing food, and inviting anyone in the Beloit community to a free Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings on Thursday, Nov. 22. Serving will be from 12 noon to 2 p.m. in Assumption Hall. There is an elevator to the lower level dining hall. People who are alone are especially invited to attend. Parishioner Rita Bonds said about six women organize the event. But dozens of parish members contribute and volunteer to help with all the work to make the event possible and meaningful. "Being a mission-minded church and building discipleship in our Beloit community are driving forces behind the meal. It is, quite simply, the right thing to do," Bonds emphasized. OLA Grade School students help by making table decorations. Bonds added, "For those involved in the planning, the preparation, and the activities of the day, it is an opportunity to reach out a hand of welcome to all in our community."