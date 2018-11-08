MADISON -- On October 19, parish catechetical leaders from the Diocese of Madison honored the hard work and dedication of Cheryl Horne of Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish in Madison. Horne received the Jack McBride Leadership in Ministry Award. The Madison Diocese Religious Educators’ Organization (MDREO) presented the award at the Catechetical Convocation at Holy Name Heights. MADISON -- On October 19, parish catechetical leaders from the Diocese of Madison honored the hard work and dedication of Cheryl Horne of Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish in Madison. Horne received the Jack McBride Leadership in Ministry Award. The Madison Diocese Religious Educators’ Organization (MDREO) presented the award at the Catechetical Convocation at Holy Name Heights. Worked at parish for 18 years Horne has been working at Our Lady Queen of Peace for 18 years under three different titles. She has been the parish secretary, director of social justice/community enrichment, and director of faith formation/youth ministry. Through her work at Our Lady Queen of Peace, Horne has been involved in the Westfield Catholic Youth Network, led the Mass Band, organized and led mission trips both locally, through Love Begins Here, and traveling to Montana. In addition, Horne has co-led Feed My Sheep. This program involves over 500 volunteers, packaging 100,000 meals at the Catholic Multicultural Center in Madison. These meals are distributed locally and globally to people in need. Horne has a Bachelor’s degree in theater and English and a Master’s degree in religious studies. In addiction to her involvement in MDREO, she has also been involved in the National Federation for Catholic Youth Ministry (NFCYM). Since Horne has been at Our Lady Queen of Peace for 18 years, she has had the privilege of watching her students grow up into wonderful men and women. She is always there for students no matter how old they get. When former students are struggling with something, Horne is there for them and even has former students helping teach religious education classes. Jack McBride Award The Jack McBride Leadership in Ministry Award is awarded annually by MDREO to parish ministers in the Diocese of Madison for excellence in the field of catechesis. McBride was the associate director of the Diocese of Madison’s Office of Evangelization and Catechesis and a national leader in adult religious education. He died in February of 2007 at age 53, after a long battle with cancer. Also receives state award In addition to receiving the Jack McBride Award, Horne will also be recognized at the state level, as she is the recipient of the Stephen C. Gilmour Award. The award was presented at the Wisconsin Directors of Religious Education Federation (WDREF) Convention on November 5. The Stephen C. Gilmour Award is presented to a degreed professional from within the WDREF membership who is actively engaged in parish catechetical ministry on a directorship level. This person should be outstanding in his/her leadership and achievements in the catechetical field. WDREF established this award in 1986 in honor of the late Fr. Stephen C. Gilmour of the Diocese of Madison. Father Gilmour served as director of the Madison Diocesan Office of Religious Education from 1975-1983. During that time he encouraged the formation of the Madison Directors of Religious Education Organization and was active in founding the Wisconsin Directors of Religious Education Federation in 1980. Father Gilmour was always interested in new forms of ministry which would better serve the people of the Diocese of Madison, the state of Wisconsin, and the Church worldwide. He died of cancer on November 25, 1984, at the age of 43.