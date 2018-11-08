MADISON -- This year the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the Second Sunday of Advent fall on successive days: Saturday, Dec. 8, and Sunday, Dec. 9. Since the solemnity remains a holy day of obligation, there is sometimes confusion regarding when and how often people need to participate in Mass. There are several scenarios that could take place that weekend. The Diocesan Office of Worship suggests the following: Immaculate Conception Masses (holy day of obligation) The anticipated Mass on Friday, Dec. 7, and Masses celebrated prior to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8, should use the appointed readings and texts of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Second Sunday of Advent The anticipated Sunday Mass on Saturday, Dec. 8 (after 4 p.m.) and Masses on Sunday, Dec. 9, should use the readings and texts of the Second Sunday of Advent. Fulfilling the obligation Since the Immaculate Conception and the Sunday (like all Sundays) are both holy days of obligation, the faithful are obliged to attend Mass twice over the course of the weekend to fulfill the two obligations. The obligation for the Immaculate Conception is fulfilled by attending any Mass on Friday evening or any time on Saturday, even if the readings for the feast are not used, and the Sunday obligation is fulfilled by attending any Mass on Saturday evening or all day Sunday, even if the readings for the Sunday are not used. Thus, the dual obligations could be fulfilled by attending Mass on separate days or even twice on the same day, but not by attending just one Mass.