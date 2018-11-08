MADISON -- Damian X. Lenshek joined the Diocese of Madison as Manager of Special Projects. In that capacity, he will assist with initiatives in operations, communications, planning, development, and technology.

He comes to the diocese with over 12 years of experience in organizational management, process improvement, and fundraising initiatives for Catholic nonprofit organizations.

Most recently, he worked for the Augustine Institute in Greenwood Village, Colo., as director of foundation relations and before that as director of development. He helped advance evangelization initiatives like FORMED.org, the video production of Beloved: Finding Happiness in Marriage, and the Kolbe Fund for Prisoners.

Prior to working for the Augustine Institute, Lenshek served as director of operations for the Catholic Distance University in Charles Town, W.Va.

His professional experience also includes six years as managing editor of the Josephinum Journal of Theology, and one year as assistant director of the Knights of Columbus’ Catholic Information Service.

He was president of the Graduate Student Association at the Catholic University of America, where he earned a Master of Philosophy degree in theology. He also has a Master of Arts in theology from Ave Maria University. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Yale University.

Lenshek is married and the father of one son.