MADISON -- The Diocese of Madison’s Office of Worship is hosting a workshop about Catholic funerals on Thursday, Nov. 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Holy Name Heights, 702 S. High Point Rd. Patrick Gorman, director of the Office of Worship, will lead this session. November is the month in which we offer fervent prayers for the dead. It is also a time to consider our own mortality. This informational session is for those who wish to learn more about Catholic funerals and related rituals and who may wish to plan their own funeral. Each participant will receive a copy of Now and at the Hour of Our Death, which offers guidance in planning your own funeral. This seminar is free of charge. A donation of $3 to offset the cost of the booklet will be appreciated. The workshop will not address other end-of-life issues, living wills, or estate planning. Register by November 8 by calling the Office of Worship at 608-821-3080, emailing This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or registering online at madisondiocese.org/funeral Holy Name Heights is wheelchair accessible. Indicate any special needs when you register.