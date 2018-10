MADISON — Members of the national 40 Days for Life team will be in Madison for an event Monday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m. on the sidewalk outside Planned Parenthood, 3706 Orin Rd.

Shawn Carney, Matt Britton and Steve Karlen will speak, along with Sue Thayer, a former manager at a Planned Parenthood in Iowa.

After leaving Planned Parenthood, Thayer led a 40 Days for Life campaign outside of the very facility where she used to work.