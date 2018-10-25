Catholic Charities flood relief assistance in Sauk County When: Thursday, Oct. 25, 4 to 6 p.m.

Distribution location: St. Joseph Catholic Church, Baraboo

What: Residents can receive $100 in financial assistance for expenses from floods in Sauk County BARABOO -- Catholic Charities Madison is continuing to financially assist recent flood impacted households in South Central Wisconsin. On September 27, Catholic Charities distributed 101 gift cards to households in Dane County facing the challenges of recovery from August flooding. Residents of Cross Plains, Mazomanie, Black Earth, and Belleville were able to use the funds to defray their own personal expenses. Second distribution efforts will now focus on flood devastated communities in Sauk County, where many who were affected have no flood insurance. Flooding in these areas was the worst they have seen there in over a decade with over 200 homes affected and damage estimates in the millions. Catholic Charities’ assistance will target any individual or family who either own a home or who rent and have experienced loss or expenses as a result of basement flooding, damage to dwelling, damage to furniture or appliances, or other property loss. Financial assistance will be a gift card valued at $100 to help defray costs or expenses with 257 gift cards available on a first come, first serve basis. Financial assistance will take place on Thursday, Oct. 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Baraboo located at 304 East St. Applicants should park in the church parking lot and enter through doors nearest the parking lot (off Rosaline St.). Applicants should bring proof of residency in any community of Sauk County (i.e.: utility bill, ID, driver’s license, or homeowner/renter insurance with address). This financial assistance is made possible with funding from Catholic Charities Madison, Catholic Charities USA, and The Catholic Diocese of Madison Foundation’s Saint Mother Teresa Mercy Endowment Fund. Each entity has contributed $10,000 for a combined $30,000 available to individuals and families who have experienced hardships from the flooding. This joint effort addresses the severe scope of the flood disaster and the households still facing the challenges of recovery from the devastation.