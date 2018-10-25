CROSS PLAINS -- St. Francis Xavier Parish in Cross Plains will be holding 32 hours of Adoration, a special time of prayer before the Lord, for the reparation of sins of the Church and of the laity and also for healing of all who have been abused or treated unjustly. The parish will also pray for current and future national leaders that they will seek the guidance of the Holy Spirit in making decisions that honor the sanctity of life from natural conception to the end of life, freedom of religion, and honor marriage as the union of one man and one woman. The 32 hours of devotion will begin Friday, Nov. 2, following the 8:15 a.m. Mass and end Saturday, Nov. 3, at 5 p.m. with Benediction at the start of the 5 p.m. Mass. The parish invites all to join them. Children and teens are welcome to come with their parents. People may sign up for an hour of Adoration by signing the schedule in the narthex of the church or on-line at https://sfxcrossplains.ivolunteer.com/event_022 The event is sponsored by St. Francis Xavier Council of Catholic Women.