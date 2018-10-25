BARABOO -- The Madison Diocesan Choir will join with the St. Joseph Choir to provide the music ministry for Mass on Saturday evening, Oct. 27, at 4 p.m. The church is located at 300 2nd St. in Baraboo. All are invited.

They also present an annual Lessons and Carols each December (this year, on Sunday, Dec. 16, at 4 p.m.).

Their repertoire contains music from medieval chant, baroque oratorios, 20th century religious music, and the liturgical and sacred choral music of today.

They are directed by Patrick Gorman, who also serves as the director of the Diocesan Office of Worship.

Fr. Jay Poster is the pastor of St. Joseph Parish, and Gretchen Roltgen is the director of music. Both collaborate frequently with the Diocesan Office of Worship.