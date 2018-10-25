MADISON -- Bishop Robert C. Morlino will celebrate the annual Requiem Mass on All Souls Day, Friday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. in the Bishop O'Donnell Chapel at Holy Name Heights, 702 S. High Point Rd. November is the month when Catholics pray in a special way for the repose of the dead and, by God's will, for the rapid entrance into heaven of the Poor Souls. Bishop Morlino, with the help of many clerical and lay ministers, will celebrate the Solemn Pontifical Requiem Mass for the intention of all the deceased priests and bishops of the Diocese of Madison. All are invited to participate. It is a work of mercy to remember in prayer the many priests who have served in the past and who have gone to their Creator. Especially to be remembered are those who died during the last year. The music for the Mass, under the direction of Aristotle Esguerra, will be Gregorian Chant and the Missa pro defunctis a 4 by Steffano Bernardi (+1636), with other motets. The Mass is sponsored by the Tridentine Mass Society of the Diocese of Madison, www.latinmassmadison.org