ASHTON -- St. Peter Parish has announced specific dates and times for people to drop off donations for the Box of Joy program.

This is an annual Christmas gift ministry facilitated by Cross Catholic Outreach.

Gift boxes can be dropped off at St. Peter Catholic Church, 7121 CR K in Ashton outside of Middleton at the following dates and times:

• Sunday, Nov. 4, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Monday, Nov. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 10, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Sunday, Nov. 11, from 2 to 4 p.m.

For directions on how to fill a box and a suggested gift list, go to www.CrossCatholic.org/boxofjoy

For more local information, contact Michelle LeVeque at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or 608-572-3844.