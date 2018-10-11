BERLIN -- On May 13, 1917, three Portuguese children were visited by the Blessed Mother in Fatima, Portugal. Subsequent visits occurred on the 13th of each month until October 13, 1917, when the miracle of the dancing sun was performed by Our Lady and witnessed by 70,000 people. As a result people converted, even atheists, and non-practicing Catholics returned to the faith. So too today, praying in a public arena has the potential of converting people to the faith and even making existing Catholics stronger in their belief. Our culture often sees sin as being good, such as abortion, same-sex marriage, divorce, the list is extensive. People are bombarded by the media showing no evidence of a moral code, hence much of our younger generation is growing up with no restrictions being imposed on their behavior. The Rosary Rally can be one source of demonstrating a public act of reparation for sin and to honor God and our Blessed Mother. During times when religion and morality are being scoffed at, we must turn to prayer, seeking God's blessings and avoiding His wrath. Please come and join us in praying the Rosary for the conversion of sinners everywhere, most especially in the United States. Our country is in a state of crisis, so please remember to pray, as prayer, especially public prayer, can bring positive results. As so aptly stated by Saint Louis de Montfort: "Public prayer is far more powerful than private prayer to appease the anger of God and call down His mercy, and Holy Mother Church, guided by the Holy Ghost, has always advocated public prayer in times of public tragedy and suffering." Bishop Fulton Sheen claimed, "The power of the Rosary is beyond description." Our Blessed Mother told Saint Dominic, "The Rosary will be a powerful armor against hell; it will destroy vice, deliver from sin, and dispel heresy."