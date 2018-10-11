STOUGHTON -- Do you know you could use EdVest for grade school expenses? In an annuity, you could donate to your parish, get the tax benefits now, and get income from your donation now. You could donate to the parish without income taxes on what you donate if you donate out of an IRA. These and many more possibilities will be presented by Jill McNally, director of the Office of Stewardship and Development of the Diocese of Madison, and Tom Fendrick and Lisa Fernan of Edward Jones in Stoughton. This free opportunity to learn will happen on Sunday, Oct. 21, from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. in Healy Hall at St. Ann Parish in Stoughton. Masses at the parish on Sunday are at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Register for the program by contacting the St. Ann Parish office at 608-873-7633 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it