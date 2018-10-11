ASHTON -- St. Peter Parish is again participating in the Box of Joy program. This is an annual Christmas gift ministry organized by local Catholic schools, parishes, and groups across the United States and facilitated by Cross Catholic Outreach. Spreading Christmas joy Box of Joy provides teachers, parish leaders, and other Catholic groups a unique opportunity for students, parishioners, and group members to participate in a simple and tangible service experience that has both a material and spiritual impact on the poorest of the poor in developing countries. Together, Catholics in the U.S. are able to join Our Lord Jesus Christ in acts of mercy. The program also provides a unique opportunity for Catholics to engage in service with others in their local communities who share the same desire to spread Christmas joy and the story of Christmas -- the Good News of God's love -- with children worldwide. How to participate To participate, simply go to the website www.CrossCatholic.org/boxofjoy for directions on how to fill a box and a suggested gift list. In general, toys, hygiene items, and school supplies are acceptable. Items should be new or like new, and should not include liquids, food, or anything war/gun related. A $9 check made out to Cross Catholic Outreach should be included to cover shipping and ministry costs. Gift boxes will be collected during Box of Joy Week, November 3 to 11, at St. Peter Catholic Church, located at 7121 CR K, in Ashton outside of Middleton. "We are very excited to serve as a drop off center for the second year in a row," said Michelle LeVeque, the project leader. For specific drop off center hours or for assistance with this project, contact her at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or 608-572-3844. "Thank you for considering this opportunity to share the joy of Christ with children in need! May God abundantly bless you for your compassion and generosity," she said.