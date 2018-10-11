FORT ATKINSON -- The Rosary will be prayed at St. Joseph Church, 1660 Endl Blvd. in Fort Atkinson, on Sunday, Oct. 14, at 6:30 p.m. as part of a 16,000 Rosary Crusade commemorating the Miracle of the Sun in Fatima. Children are welcome and encouraged to pray a "Hail Mary" as well.

Benediction will be conducted immediately after the Rosary, followed by refreshments in the parish hall provided by the Council of Catholic Women.

For more information, call Christie Worden at 920-691-2178.