MARTINSVILLE -- All are welcome to attend the fall West Dane Vicariate Council of Catholic Women (CCW) conference to be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 16, hosted by St Martin of Tours Parish CCW at the church and parish center. The theme is "Soup for the Soul." Alice Bannier, co-president of the St. Martin of Tours CCW, said all ages are invited to hear Dr. Taysheedra Noll speak on the Women's Place and Resource Center in De Forest, a new nonprofit center that offers women services that will allow them to become assets to the community. Its mission is "A place where women can come post crisis and receive spiritual, personal, and professional development with the intention of improving their life situations." Noll, who has a doctorate in educational leadership as well as nursing and business degrees, said the center has Biblically-based origins. The idea came while she was reading a passage in the Bible about "to those who receive much, much is expected." Registration is at 4 p.m., followed by recitation of the Rosary at 4:30 and Mass at 5, concelebrated by Fr. Chris Gernetzke, Martinsville, and Msgr. Duane Moellenberndt, Sun Prairie. After a light supper, Madison Diocesan CCW President Bernadette Schaefer will share news from the diocesan and national councils. The program will be from 6:30 to 7:15. West Dane Vicariate President Rosa Ropers, Waunakee, will conduct a business meeting following the program, with door prizes and prayer to close the meeting by 8. Register by sending a check for $15, payable to St. Martin of Tours CCW. Mail to Becky Frederick, 5959 St. Martin Cr., Cross Plains 53528. For more information, call her at 608-239-3247 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it