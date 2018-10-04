MADISON -- Bishop Robert C. Morlino is encouraging parishes in the Diocese of Madison to hold a special collection for “2018 Disasters.” Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), is asking the bishops of the United States to take the special collection, entitled “2018 Disasters,” not only for Hurricane Florence but also for anticipated further natural disasters in the United States. “It is left to the discretion of the pastor whether he wishes to have a parish special collection for ‘2018 Disasters,’” said Vicar General Msgr. James Bartylla. However, he said the collection is encouraged by Bishop Morlino as a corporal work of mercy.” The Diocese of Madison hasks that any special collection for disaster relief not conflict with any already scheduled international, national, or diocesan collection or information Sunday. Monsignor Bartylla noted that there is already a busy schedule for October which includes: • October 6-7 — Respect Life Collection, Diocese of Madison • October 13-14 — Madison Catholic Charities Informational Sunday • October 20-21 — Open • October 27-28 — International Combined Collection, Diocese of Madison As in the past with disaster relief special collections, parishes should remit any special parish collection amounts to the Office of Finance of the Diocese of Madison. The funds will be recorded and sent to the Office of Special Collections at the USCCB. If a parishioner’s disaster relief donation can be recorded at the parish, it would provide evidence for tax-deductibility to the extent of the law for the parishioner (i.e., as a contribution to a 501(c)(3) parish corporation).