CHAMPION -- On behalf of all the Catholic bishops of Wisconsin, Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki and Bishop David L. Ricken announced a day of priestly prayer and reparation to God and to all those who have suffered abuse by clergy within the Church. The day’s events will be observed at The National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion on Tuesday, Oct. 9. There will be an outdoor Mass held on the shrine grounds at 11 a.m., followed by the Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick. The public is invited to participate in both the Mass and the sacrament. Afterwards, the bishops will host a spiritual conference for Catholic clergy in the chapel, where the ordained of the state will conclude the daylong event with prayers of reparation. October 9 is the 159th anniversary of the apparition of the Blessed Mother to a young adult laywoman, Adele Brise. This year is also the 150th anniversary of the Dioceses of La Crosse and Green Bay and the 175th anniversary of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. In commemorating these milestones, the bishops of Wisconsin recognize the need to atone for the wrongs committed by Church leaders who violated their vows and the trust of the faithful, causing irreparable harm to vulnerable persons throughout our Church. The bishops remain committed to restoring the trust of these families, the faithful, and the people of Wisconsin in the Catholic Church. “I understand how horrifying it is to reflect upon the failure of Church leaders to address these crimes swiftly and justly,” said Archbishop Jerome Listecki. “However, these public conversations, while heart-wrenching for victim-survivors and their families, are a necessary step in publically reaffirming our commitment to protecting Wisconsin’s most vulnerable individuals.” Bishop David Ricken noted, “There are many reasons to come together this year with our priests. Front and center, however, is the need to make reparation for the heinous misdeeds of our ordained leaders and pray for healing for the victim-survivors.” All are invited to join in atonement and prayer for the peace and healing of all families, the Church, and the people of Wisconsin. For information on the location, the day’s schedule, and other shrine anniversary events, visit https://www.shrineofourladyofgoodhelp.com/