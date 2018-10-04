MADISON -- October is Respect Life Month.

The theme for the month, chosen by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) is “Every Life — Cherished, Chosen, Sent.”

The Diocese of Madison is doing its part to respect and embrace life.

For the past several months, there has been a “baby boom” of sorts among employees who work for the diocese at Holy Name Heights, as well as the partner offices in the same building.

Many of these employees have given birth to children during this time.

For some of them, it was their first child. For others, the newborns were blessed additions to their growing families.

Many of the employees bring these young sons and daughters to the office with them, where they are joyfully greeted by everyone they pass.

Eric Schiedermayer, director of the Madison Diocese Curia and Vice Chancellor, said “I’m continually impressed at the joyful witness given by those who work here in the offices of the Diocese of Madison.

He continued, "While we do our best to create a flexible, happy work environment, Church workers invariably earn less than they could in the corporate business world. This makes it especially beautiful to see the trusting openness to life which is so visibly lived out by the employees here at Holy Name Heights.”

For more information on Respect Life Month, go to http://www.usccb.org/ and search for “Respect Life Month 2018.”