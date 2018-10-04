WATERTOWN -- Trivia, a pig, and lots of laughter . . . just a few of the things to look forward to at the seventh annual Trivia Night hosted by the Home & School Association of the Watertown Catholic School on the St. Henry campus on Saturday, Oct. 13.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with trivia starting at 7 p.m. Teams of eight members will compete in 10 rounds of questions, and there will be two bonus games.

You may register as a team ($80) or as an individual ($10). If you don't have a complete team, that's okay. We'll help find a team to put you on.

Raffle items will include a half of a pig (two prizes) and gift baskets. Sandwiches, beverages, and desserts will be available for purchase. With raffles, games, trivia, and door prizes, the evening is sure to be fun for everyone.

For more information or to reserve your spot, call 920-341-3193 or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it Space is limited.