JANESVILLE -- The Aging & Disability Resource Center will host a free Rock County Caregiver Boot Camp on Saturday, Oct. 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Job Center, 1900 Center Ave.

The Boot Camp will cover topics such as what memory loss, dementia, and Alzheimer's are and what the diagnosis might mean, what you might expect, planning for the future, local resources, and communication tips when dealing with difficult subjects such as driving.

A new project for families dealing with dementia called the "Purple Tube Project" will be unveiled.

The program will include all materials, snacks, and lunch. Preregistration is required by October 12. Contact Cori Marsh at 608-741-3615 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it for more information or to register.