BARABOO -- "Evangelization -- Spreading the Good News" is the theme of the Sauk Vicariate Council of Catholic Women (CCW) fall meeting Tuesday morning to early afternoon, Oct. 9, at St. Joseph Church here. Thomas Fogarty, deacon at Holy Angels Parish (merger of St. Boniface/St. Patrick/Holy Family Parishes), La Valle, will share his story of becoming an ordained deacon. "The road revealed God's powerful love through many interactions along the way," said Deacon Fogarty, who will speak at 10 a.m., before the Mass at 11 a.m. Providing insight on how to evangelize, Becky Thompson, director of faith formation at St. Joseph Parish, Baraboo, will speak at 1 p.m., following lunch. Registration and continental breakfast will be at 8:30 a.m., followed by opening prayer and business meeting. Fr. Jay Poster, Baraboo; Fr. Eric Sternberg, Wisconsin Dells; and Msgr. Duane Moellenberndt, Sun Prairie, will concelebrate the Mass. In recognition of October as the Month of the Rosary and Respect Life, the meeting will conclude with the recitation of the Rosary. A silent auction will benefit the Sauk Vicariate CCW, and the Offertory collection will be for the Greater Sauk County Foundation for Flood Relief. To register, send $10 by check payable to St. Joseph CCW to Kathy Koenecke, 312 Krista Ct., Baraboo, WI 53913. Contact Jo Heath at 608-963-8290 with questions. All women of the diocese are invited.