WISCONSIN DELLS -- TEC Retreat #174 is coming to St. Cecilia Parish in Wisconsin Dells October 26 to 28 with a 12 noon start on Friday, Oct. 26.

It is an experience for anyone over 15 years of age who desire to deepen their faith. Youth who are preparing for or have been recently confirmed and adults in the RCIA program have especially benefited from the TEC experience.

Fr. Eric Sternberg and Fr. Greg Ihm will be the spiritual directors in Wisconsin Dells. Jeff Jackson is the lay director and can be reached at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or 608-778-6027.

Applications and more information may be found at https://madisondiocese.org/tecretreats