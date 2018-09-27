MADISON -- In a time when there is a lot of dark news surrounding the Catholic Church, Catholic Charities shines a light on good works.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Madison is currently preparing for its 23rd annual Faith in Action Awards Celebration, honoring members of the community who bring hope and joy to others.

This year, the annual Faith in Action Celebration will be held on Thursday, Nov. 8, at the Madison Marriott West. Registration and cash bar open at 5 p.m. Dinner begins at 6:15 p.m., and the awards presentation begins at 7 p.m.

All are welcome to attend in support and celebration.

President’s Awards

President’s Awards celebrate program participants and volunteers for their accomplishments. Recipients include:

• Ruth, a guest at The Beacon, who has secured housing and stability.

• Darien Dean, a participant of the Catholic Charities youth living alternative program, Community Living, Madison.

• Rebecca Meyer, a participant of the Catholic Charities Community Living program in Madison.

• Adam Drozdowiz and family for their participation and support of Community Connections, Janesville.

• The Zakrzewski Family — Ryan, Laura, Rory, Annika, Luke, and Sam — for their volunteer work through the Respite Care Team Ministry in Verona.

Leadership Awards

Leadership Awards recognize servant leaders for making a difference in their community. Recipients include:

• Chris Eshun, whose welcoming and compassionate witness to Christ’s love is evident in her service to St. James School and Good Shepherd Parish in Madison. Her selfless work with the St. James’ Student Council, Server Training, and Fall Festival is a wonderful example of Faith in Action.

• Bob and Ginny Joyes’ love for the faith is demonstrated by following Christ and serving others through countless activities at St. Ann Parish in Stoughton, including helping with Prayers on Wheels, Our Daily Bread Meals, Care Team Ministry, RCIA, and Christian Experience Weekends.

• Mary Ann Schulte, for her dedicated work co-founding the Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish in Madison sister parish in Chiapas, Mexico, as well as supporting pregnant women and families through Pregnancy Helpline, Madison Area Food Pantry Gardens, and Queen of Peace Respect Life Committee.

Scholarship Awards

Mary Jeanne Kennedy Anderson Scholarship Awards are presented to high school seniors for outstanding service and faith in action. Recipients include:

• Matthew Gille of St. Ann Parish in Stoughton.

• Rosemary Philip of St. Joseph Parish in Baraboo.

Proceeds from the dinner will serve the poor and vulnerable through Catholic Charities’ Aging Services, Counseling Services, and Family Services.

RSVPs are needed by Monday, October 29. For more information, visit ccmadison.org or contact Bridget Wittwer at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it