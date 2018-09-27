DANE -- Married couples are invited to an evening of fun and romance designed to celebrate their relationship by reminiscing about the early stages of their romance.

The dinner will be held on Saturday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. at St. Michael Church in Dane.

The Madison Community of Worldwide Marriage Encounter wishes to give this as a gift to support marriage. There is no cost. However, donations are welcome.

Space is limited. Babysitting is available. For reservations, contact Mary Gamer, parish secretary, at 608-592-5711, ext. 2, or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it