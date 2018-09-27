MADISON -- The Madison Catholic Woman's Club (MCWC) invites all women of the Diocese of Madison and their guests to join in a Day of Christian Renewal on Tuesday, Oct. 9, at St. Maria Goretti Church Parish Hall, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison.

Her program titled "Accompanied: Guided, Protected, and Inspired by Holy Women" will be an interactive retreat experience meeting saints and women from the faith tradition and quietly pondering what these women have to teach us, as we hold our own stories beside theirs.

The day begins with Mass at 9 a.m., followed by coffee and treats, and the program at 10 a.m. After lunch at 12 noon, the program resumes and will adjourn at 3 p.m. The day promises to be one of community, prayer, reflection, and nourishment for life journeys.

To make a reservation, send a check made payable to Madison Catholic Woman's Club for $18 per person to: Gail Yellen-Shiring, 2222 Hillington Green, Madison, WI 53726, phone 608-577-0131.

Reservations must be received by Wednesday, Oct. 3