STOUGHTON -- Another year of "Our Faith Stories" is beginning at St. Ann Parish in Stoughton. Scott Wilker and Kathy Smiley will share their stories on Sunday, Sept. 30, at 6:30 p.m. in Healy Hall.

What can a person gain by spending one hour hearing parishioners witness to their faith?

#1 -- You will most likely be inspired by their stories.

#2 -- You may be better able to see how God is present in your life.

Although these talks are brief (around 20 minutes each), they pack a punch full of God's grace, love, and hope. There is no better way to begin your week.