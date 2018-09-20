MADISON -- Catholic Charities Madison is leading the effort to financially assist recent flood impacted households with matching funding from Catholic Charities USA and The Catholic Diocese of Madison Foundation’s Saint Mother Teresa Mercy Endowment Fund.

Each entity has contributed $10,000 for a combined $30,000 available to individuals and families who have experienced hardships from the August flooding.

This joint effort addresses the severe scope of the August flood disaster and the households still facing the challenges of recovery from the devastation.

Efforts are targeted to the rural communities in Dane County of Cross Plains, Mazomanie, Black Earth, and Belleville, where many who were affected have no flood insurance. Flooding in these areas was unexpected and unprecedented.

In late August and early September, other local relief agencies including Red Cross, Salvation Army, and Second Harvest assisted many in need. According to the Red Cross, close to 200 homes were classified as “major damaged or destroyed.”

Catholic Charities assistance will target any individual or family who either own a home or who rent and have experienced loss or expenses as a result of basement flooding, damage to dwelling, damage to furniture or appliances, or other property loss. Financial assistance will be an all-purpose $100 card to help defray costs or expenses.

Financial assistance will take place on Thursday, Sept. 27, from 3 to 7 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Cross Plains located at 2947 Thinnes St.

Applicants should park and enter through the parking lot at the back of the church (off Hwy. P). Applicants should bring proof of residency in the communities of Cross Plains, Black Earth, Mazomanie, and Belleville (i.e.: utility bill, ID, driver’s license, or homeowner/renter insurance with address.)

Assistance is limited and will be given onsite on a first come, first served basis.

In addition to this assistance, there is also a parish-to-parish relief effort that will be done through a voluntary parish special collection taken in parishes in the Diocese of Madison.