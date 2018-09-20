MADISON -- The year 2019 marks the 10 year anniversary of our Seat of Wisdom Diocesan Institute. In 2009, the office of Evangelization and Catechesis responded to the instructions of bishops in Wisconsin to ensure the formation of catechists and adults in the Diocese of Madison and all of our state. For 10 years, Seat of Wisdom has been an opportunity for interested adults along with parish catechetical staff, parish catechists and Catholic school faculty, to receive a systematic and comprehensive presentation of the faith based on the Catechism of the Catholic Church. Courses include: Sacred Scripture, Creed, Sacraments, Morality, Prayer, Evangelization & Catechesis, along with dozens of advanced courses on various topics. Thousands of individuals have been inspired and instructed through coursework and witness offered by the dynamic faculty hired to teach in Seat of Wisdom over the past 10 years. We are excited to announce that the next step for Seat of Wisdom is to provide this opportunity to our brothers and sisters whose first language is Spanish. Starting next month, in October, the complete Basic Curriculum will be offered completely in Spanish. Trono De Sabiduria, as it is called in Spanish, will be offered concurrently with our English spoken courses on one Saturday each month. All are welcome to attend. Please join us for this opportunity to study the basic pillars of the faith along with other in-depth theological studies. Beginning next month, October 13, 2018, we have a new schedule of courses available at Holy Name Heights along with coursework available in various locations around the diocese. Our basic coursework in English and Spanish is offered on Saturdays each month. Courses are held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at Holy Name Heights. Each course costs $15 and includes lunch for the day. We also have a series of courses this year offered by Abbot Marcel Rooney entitled, “The Liturgical Year,” on one Saturday each month from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the Holy Name Heights beginning October 20, 2018. Each course costs $7. For more information or to see a complete list of courses offered in English, including Abbot’s courses on the Liturgy, see the diocesan Seat of Wisdom page at http://www.madisondiocese.org/Ministry/EvangelizationandCatechesis/SeatofWisdom For a complete list of courses in Spanish, please see https://madisondiocese.org/ministerio-hispano or contact the Office of Evangelization and Catechesis at 608-821-3160. All are welcome!