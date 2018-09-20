WATERLOO -- The Island Church Foundation invites the public to visit the historic St. Wenceslaus Church, commonly known to as the Island Church, for the annual St. Wenceslaus Day celebration on Sunday, Sept. 23.

The celebration will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include a Catholic Mass in the church at 2 p.m.

Featured events include a historic tractor display presented by neighbors of the church, and local historian Edward Langer will be on-hand to share ancestral history from his trips to Lanskroun.

Sandwiches and desserts will be available in the Island Church Foundation Meeting Hall, located next to the Island Church.

St. Wenceslaus Church was built in 1863 and closed in 1891. The church is opened to the public twice each year, including the celebration of St. Wenceslaus Day the fourth Sunday in September. There is a cemetery behind the church.

The Island Church, as it has become known, is on the National Register of Historic Places and is a Wisconsin registered landmark, located at the intersection of Island Church and Blue Joint Roads, off Hwy. 89, south of Waterloo.

The Island Church Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving, maintaining, and promoting the former St. Wenceslaus Church.