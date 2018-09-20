MADISON -- Dr. Haywood Robinson, former abortion provider and board director of the peaceful, prayerful, effective 40 Days for Life project, will tell the story of this groundbreaking effort in Madison on Saturday, Sept. 29. Robinson will speak at the Madison 40 Days for Life Kick Off event, which is set for 11 a.m. on the sidewalks surrounding Planned Parenthood, 3706 Orin Rd., Madison. "People in Madison and the surrounding area have made extraordinary sacrifices to expose the abortion industry and to protect pre-born children and their mothers from abortion," Robinson said. "I'm honored to be able to join these folks in prayer. Their efforts illustrate why we're seeing historic changes -- more mothers choosing life, more abortion workers experiencing conversions and leaving the abortion industry, and more abortion centers closing their doors for good." "We are tremendously pleased that Haywood will be here to support our 40 Days for Life effort," said Gwen Finnegan, spokesperson for the local 40 Days for Life campaign in Madison. "He's an energetic, enthusiastic speaker, and we know he will be an inspiration." Madison is one of more than 400 communities around the world conducting simultaneous 40 Days for Life campaigns from September 26 through November 4. 40 Days for Life is an intensive campaign that focuses on 40 days of prayer and fasting for an end to abortion, peaceful vigil at abortion facilities, and grassroots educational outreach. Since 40 Days for Life began, 14,643 mothers have chosen life for their children; 177 abortion workers have quit their jobs; and 96 abortion centers where 40 Days for Life vigils have been held have gone out of business. Robinson is a former abortion provider who has participated in numerous campaigns throughout the world -- including across the United States and Africa. He is now a family physician practicing in Bryan – College Station, Texas. He has been married to Noreen Johnson, M.D., for 33 years. They are the parents of three daughters and have four grandchildren. To learn more about 40 Days for Life, visit www.40daysforlife.com For information about the Madison campaign, visit www.40daysforlife.com/Madison For assistance or for more information, contact Gwen Finnegan at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or 608-393-8545.