JANESVILLE -- As part of the festivities of Peace Week in Janesville, SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital is hosting a free film screening and discussion about the movie, The Sultan and the Saint. The film will be shown on Tuesday, Sept. 18, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the SSM Health Janesville garden level conference rooms on the Dean Medical Group side of the campus. It is free, but people are asked to call 608-373-8031 to reserve a seat. The Sultan and the Saint is a 60-minute docudrama narrated by Jeremy Irons and set during the time of the Crusades in the 1200s. It is about a meeting between St. Francis of Assisi, who had been a warrior in an earlier Crusade and turned away from war to become a pacifist, and the Sultan of Egypt Muhammad Al-Kamil, who was an educated and just leader who was tolerant of Christians and other faiths. They were men of different religions but listened to each other and tried to find common ground for peace. Peace Week also includes a Peace Walk on Wednesday, Sept. 19; meditation and tree planting in Rotary Garden and Peace Hike from Peace Park on Friday, Sept. 21; and speakers, booths, and peace activities at Hedberg Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 22.