MADISON -- St. Dennis Parish will host a four week "No One Cries the Wrong Way" series on Wednesday evenings, Oct. 3, 10, 17, and 24, at St. Dennis Church, 505 Dempsey Rd. A group reunion will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 7.

Sessions facilitated by the St. Dennis grief ministry team include team presentations, prayer, small group discussion, handouts, and refreshments. There is no cost but attendance is limited. To register, contact the St. Dennis office at 608-246-5124 by October 1.

For more information, contact Kathy Saunders at 608-222-9558, Patti Metcalf at 608-222-2173, Karen Wolf at 608-222-0323, or Pam Martin at 608-223-0147.