MADISON -- Some new developments within the Office of Safe Environment in the Diocese of Madison have been announced.

Cheryl Splinter Bartoszek will be transitioning to a more focused role as the Victim Assistance Coordinator.

"This will allow us to provide better care and support for victims in a timely manner when they reach out to our offices in need," she said.

"I will still assist the Office of Safe Environment as a consultant, resource, and reference on special projects in the foreseeable future."

Splinter Bartoszek's contact information is: 608-821-3162 and This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Anna Delaney, who has assisted parishes in transitioning and utilizing the ParishSOFT software within the diocese, will be leading the Office of Safe Environment as its director, while still being an advisor to parishes on ParishSOFT matters.

Delaney's contact information is: 608-821-3149 and This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

The Office of Safe Environment in the Diocese of Madison is the "umbrella" department which manages all safe environment requirements, documentation, and training sessions.

The training include "Protecting God's Children® for Adults" for those in contact with children and vulnerable adults and the "Circle of Grace" children's program for children in Catholic schools and parishes. These programs offer instruction in self-protection and protection of children, young people, and vulnerable adults in the Diocese of Madison.