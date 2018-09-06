MADISON -- When the Annual Catholic Appeal (ACA) began in 2009, the Diocese of Madison had hopes of being able to give back to diocesan parishes and parish schools through grants from the funds received over the goal amount. The 2015 ACA was the first year this reality came to fruition, and now again with the 2017 ACA surpassing its goal, grants were able to be enacted. Grant requests The 2017 ACA went over its $3.2 million goal by $142,888, all of which was set aside and earmarked for grant requests. A Grant Review Committee was comprised of priests who serve as Vicars Forane in the nine Vicariates throughout the diocese. These priests reviewed grant applications representing varying needs of parishes and parish schools throughout the diocese. In total, the priests reviewed 48 grant applications comprised of over $456,000 in requested grant funds. Of the 48 grant applications, 43 were recommended to the bishop for a grant at some level of funding, and the full $142,888 that was available was disbursed. Bishop Robert C. Morlino accepted all the recommendations put forth by the Grant Review Committee. Grants distributed Congratulations to the following parishes and parish schools: • St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Belleville • Our Lady of the Assumption, Beloit • All Saints School, Berlin • St. Mary School, Bloomington • Corpus Christi Parish - Boscobel • St. Pius X Parish, Cambridge • St. Charles School, Cassville • St. Stephen Parish, Clinton • St. Jerome Parish, Columbus • St. Francis Xavier Parish, Cross Plains • St. Francis Xavier School, Cross Plains • St. Rose of Lima School, Cuba City • Blessed Trinity School, Dane • Holy Rosary School, Darlington • St. Joseph School, Dodgeville • St. Joseph Parish, Dodgeville • St. Patrick Parish, Doylestown • St. Joseph Parish, Fort Atkinson • St. Joseph Parish, Hazel Green • St. William Parish, Janesville • Nativity of Mary School, Janesville • St. John Vianney Parish, Janesville • St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish, Lake Mills • St. Clement Parish, Lancaster • Holy Family Parish, La Valle • St. Patrick Parish, Loreto • St. Dennis School, Madison • Good Shepherd Parish, Madison • St. Mary Parish, Milton • Immaculate Heart of Mary School, Monona • St. Clare of Assisi Parish, Monroe • St. Mary School, Platteville • SS. Andrew-Thomas School, Potosi • Sacred Heart School, Reedsburg • St. Norbert Parish, Roxbury • St. Aloysius School, Sauk City • St. John the Evangelist School, Spring Green • St. Ann Parish, Stoughton • Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Sun Prairie • Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary School, Sun Prairie • Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish Day Care, Sun Prairie • St. Bernard School, Watertown • St. Henry School, Watertown Providing support The Diocese of Madison would love to continue to provide grant support to our parishes and parish schools. Prayerfully consider supporting the ACA each year by making a pledge and paying in full so we are able to continue to make grants available to help distressed parishes or support Catholic education throughout the Diocese of Madison. To make a gift to the 2018 ACA, go to www.madisondiocese.org/donate or send a check payable to the Annual Catholic Appeal to: Annual Catholic Appeal, Diocese of Madison, 702 S. High Point Rd., Ste. 225, Madison, WI 53719 Thank you for your commitment and support to the Annual Catholic Appeal of the Diocese of Madison.