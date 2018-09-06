MADISON -- Vigil for Life Madison will host a pro-life prayer service near Madison on Saturday, Sept. 8.

Solemn prayer services will be held simultaneously at gravesites around the country where abortion victims have been buried, as well as at many other memorial sites dedicated in their honor.

The local Memorial Service for Victims of Abortion will be held on Saturday, Sept. 8, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Church, 109 S. Military Rd., Dane.

This solemn memorial service will last approximately one hour. Special guests participating in the event include Fr. Richard Heilman, pastor at St. Mary Parish in Pine Bluff.

He is a regular guest host on Relevant Radio's The Inner Life. He is the founder of the Knights of Divine Mercy, an apostolate for Catholic men's faith formation, and the founder of the Ladies of Divine Mercy, an apostolate for Catholic women's faith formation. He is the author of the Church Militant Field Manual.

In the Sermon on the Mount, Our Lord promised, "Blessed are they who mourn, for they will be comforted."

On September 8, all are invited to seek that divine comfort as they mourn the victims of abortion.