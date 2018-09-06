MADISON -- On Friday, Sept. 28, Relevant Radio® will be honoring the St. Paul University Catholic Center with the Christ Brings Hope Award, accepted by Fr. Eric Nielsen and Scott Hackl. The Christ Brings Hope Award is an award presented by Relevant Radio to an American Catholic person or organization who has worked with extraordinary dedication to bring the good news and hope of Christ to all souls, exemplifying the virtues of charity, generosity, hope, apostolic zeal, and love for the truth. Relevant Radio is pleased to honor St. Paul Catholic Center for its amazing work in providing a spiritual oasis for students at the University of Wisconsin (UW)-Madison, one of the highest-ranking universities in the nation. Relevant Radio would like to thank the St. Paul staff and volunteers for their vision and contributions in bringing hope to our future leaders. All are invited to register for the dinner, which will be held at the Monona Terrace Convention Center in Madison. For registration and sponsorship details, go to www.relevantradio.com and Events–Wisconsin. Registration deadline is September 21. Proceeds from this event will go toward the construction of a new tower for WHFA 1240 AM, a long awaited and much needed repair to keep Relevant Radio on the air for many years to come in the Madison area. Questions about this event may be directed to Margaret Kleinschmidt at 312-801-5499 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it Relevant Radio was founded in the year 2000 and currently provides Catholic programming on nearly 130 stations in 39 states and worldwide via the Relevant Radio app and internet. Relevant Radio has been broadcasting in Madison on 1240 AM since 2001. Recently, the station extended its signal coverage in the Madison area on 97.3 FM to fill in coverage gaps. Tune in Friday, Sept. 28, at 12 noon for a live broadcast from St. Ambrose Academy. Father Rocky will be answering students’ questions on Go Ask Your Father™.