MADISON -- Bishop Robert C. Morlino blessed a new statue of St. John Paul II recently. The statue has been installed in front of Holy Name Heights in Madison.

The statue was a gift from the late Msgr. Delbert Schmelzer. True to Monsignor Schmelzer’s principles, the statue was executed in a way that was tastefully beautiful, but also economical.

The plinth is a recycled piece which previously served as the base for a statue that was commissioned by the late Bishop William H. Bullock. That sculpture is now mounted prominently at the Catholic Multicultural Center, which was a key undertaking of Bishop Bullock’s episcopacy.

The base will now feature the coat of arms and episcopal mottos of both bishops of Madison who were named by St. John Paul II: Bishops Bullock and Morlino.

Bishop Morlino said, “I remain so very grateful for the impact of St. John Paul the Great in my life and in the life of our Church and will take particular pleasure in seeing his image welcoming all those who come to visit our chancery offices.

“The placing of this statue also calls to mind my gratitude to Msgr. Delbert Schmelzer. The generosity of Monsignor Del and others has allowed us now to endow the Saint Mother Teresa Mercy Fund and to bring in this statue of St. John Paul II, thus honoring two of the great saints of our lifetime. I entrust our diocese daily to their prayers of intercession.”