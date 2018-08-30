WISCONSIN DELLS — What if each day, every Catholic prayed 10 minutes and read five pages of a great Catholic book?

What if every Catholic gave one percent more of their income to their Church this year and did one thing each week to intentionally share God’s message with others?

If every Catholic did these four things, the Catholic Church would be staggeringly different, according to the Dynamic Catholic Institute.

The institute’s mission is “to re-energize the Catholic Church in America by developing world-class resources that inspire people to rediscover the genius of Catholicism.”

‘Find Your Greatness’ event in Dells

To help people find out how to develop these life-giving spiritual habits of engaged Catholics, Saint Cecilia Parish in Wisconsin Dells is hosting the “Find Your Greatness” event.

The parish invites people to attend this event on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and discover how to master the four signs of a dynamic Catholic in their life.

The four signs are prayer, study, generosity, and evangelization.

Participants will also learn how to help their parish apply the four habits in order to engage disengaged Catholics and re-energize their community.

Speaker for this event is Dominick Albano. Albano writes content for Dynamic Catholic programs and travels the country as a speaker for the “Find Your Greatness” event. He also speaks at parish missions, conferences, men’s groups, school events, youth groups, and retreats.

This half-day event at Saint Cecilia also includes live music. Doors open an hour before the event. It is recommended that people arrive at least a half hour before the start of the event to collect event materials and find a seat.

Parish group outings are encouraged and welcomed, said Fr. Eric Sternberg, pastor of Saint Cecilia Parish.

This event is not recommended for childen.

Information and tickets

Tickets can be purchased for $25 through The ticket includes admission to the event as well as a bag full of resources from the Dynamic Catholic Institute on the day of the event.

For more information, visit dellscatholic.com or call the parish office at 608-254-8381.