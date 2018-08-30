MADISON — September 5 will mark the celebration of St. Mother Teresa’s feast day. We celebrate her as a saint and draw inspiration from her life committed to serving Christ and His people, especially the poor and suffering. Mother Teresa was beatified on October 19, 2003, by Pope Saint John Paul II, and Pope Francis canonized her on September 4, 2016. Mother Teresa set up homes for AIDS patients, prostitutes, battered women, and orphanages for poor children. She often said that the poorest of the poor were those who had no one to care for them and no one who knew them. She often remarked with sadness about the millions of souls in the developed world whose spiritual poverty and loneliness were such a cause of suffering. She practiced the Corporal and Spiritual Works of Mercy throughout her life. Works of Mercy in Diocese of Madison In the Diocese of Madison, there are many ways for Catholics to be engaged in the Corporal and Spiritual Works of Mercy. For families wondering how they can honor St. Mother Teresa’s feast day, remember she said, “Love begins at home. And it’s not how much we do . . . but how much love we put into the action.” Simple acts of kindness between husbands and wives, brothers and sisters, neighbors and classmates are important starting points. If you are looking to get out of your comfort zone and encounter Christ in the streets like Mother Teresa did following daily Mass, consider getting involved with your parish’s outreach programs or diocesan opportunities. Saint Mother Teresa Mercy Endowment Fund The Saint Mother Teresa Mercy Endowment Fund was established in 2016 through The Catholic Diocese of Madison Foundation in honor of Mother Teresa’s canonization and the Jubilee Year of Mercy. The fund provides ongoing financial support to ministries performing the Spiritual and Corporal Works of Mercy in the Diocese of Madison. This year a portion of the fund’s distribution will support The Beacon, a homeless day resource center which opened in Madison in 2017 being operated by Catholic Charities. Jackson Fonder, CEO of Catholic Charities of Madison, shared, “We are so grateful for the support of The Catholic Diocese of Madison Foundation. With their help and the direction of Bishop Morlino, they were the first community member to offer assistance to care for our homeless brothers and sisters.” As the Saint Mother Teresa Mercy Endowment Fund grows, so does the amount available for distribution to ministries around the diocese performing the Corporal and Spiritual Works of Mercy. In the past year, the fund gave contributions to provide catechesis of the imprisoned, help for needy mothers through Pregnancy Helpline, to help fight addiction through Hope Haven, and to continue to assist the homeless at The Beacon. Bishop Morlino has committed a three percent annual distribution from the fund to continue to care for the homeless for at least the next three years. There is still money available for other needs throughout the year. In celebration of St. Mother Teresa’s feast day, consider a gift to this important fund. Consider a gift Consider making a gift to the endowment to continue to support the ministries living out the Corporal and Spiritual Works of Mercy in our diocese. Gifts can be mailed using the envelope included in this edition of the Catholic Herald or online at diocesemadisonfoundation.org/saint-mother-teresa-mercy If you have questions or have an interest in learning more about the fund, call The Catholic Diocese of Madison Foundation, Inc. at 608-821-3049 or visit www.diocesemadisonfoundation.org