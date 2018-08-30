MADISON -- The Madison Catholic Woman's Club will host its annual Benefit Dessert Party and Fashion Show by Chico's with the theme "Autumn All Around" on Monday, Sept. 17.

This is the club's major fund-raiser with proceeds going to charitable projects. All women of the Diocese of Madison and their guests are invited to join the club for dessert, fashions, raffle, and prizes at St. Peter Catholic Church Social Center, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison.

Tickets are $8 per person, or you may purchase reserved seating for a party of four for $40. Paid reservations by check made payable to Madison Catholic Woman's Club should be sent to: Syl Kimberly, 45 Cherokee Circle #201, Madison, WI 53704 (608-334-2890), or Rita Jackson, 213 Knutson Dr., Madison, WI 53704 (608-249-4116).

Reservations are limited to 350 people and must be received by the reservation deadline of Tuesday, Sept. 11. Include your phone number and the names of your guests for reserved seating with your reservation.

To benefit the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, each person is encouraged to donate used clothing and will receive one free raffle ticket for each filled brown paper grocery bag.

"Come help fill a truck and indulge yourself with a delightful social gathering to open the season of spiritual and charitable community involvement," said Kay Wittenwyler, event chairperson.

For more information, go to www.madisoncatholicwomansclub.org