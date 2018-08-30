MADISON -- A Parish Mission for the Hispanic community will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in Madison on Sunday, Sept. 9.

Theme of the event is: CATHOLIC LIVE AND UPHOLD YOUR FAITH.

Presenting the mission will be Martin Zavala, who is a husband to Silvia Perez and a father of three. An ex-atheist and ex-Jehovah Witness, he has been a lay missionary and an apologist in the Catholic Church for 32 years.

He has given conferences on defending the Catholic faith in Mexico, Chile, Peru, USA, England, El Salvador, Guatemala, Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Puerto Rico. He hosts his own radio program in various countries and currently promotes the mission of the Church internationally.

He has written over 18 books and articles, and is the director of several websites, including www.defiendetufe.com

The mission on Sunday, Sept. 9, begins at 2:30 p.m. and ends with the 6:30 p.m. Spanish Mass to be celebrated by Fr. Bart Timmerman, pastor of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish.

St. Thomas Aquinas Church is located at 602 Everglade Dr.

Tickets are available at $10 a person, 18 years old and up, and includes dinner for all participants. For tickets, contact Eduardo at 608-395-1671, Sergio at 608-630-5194, or Lorianne Aubut at St. Thomas Aquinas, 608-833-2600.